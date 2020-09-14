OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say their search for a missing 19-year-old woman is focused on an area near a trail in the city's south end.

Police say Sophia Hennessey was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Davidson Road area. Police said Tuesday afternoon that officers are searching near the Pine Grove Trial, located on Davidson Road between Hawthorne and Conroy roads.

Police say the trail is closed to the public. Anyone who was on the trail on Saturday between 4 and 7 p.m. is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit.

Hennessey was reported missing to police on Sunday, and police issued a news release about her disappearance on Monday. Her family is worried for her safety.

She is described as white and five-foot-six with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.