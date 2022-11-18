Police searching for vehicle of interest in Kingston, Ont. homicide

Kingston police are looking to identify a vehicle of interest in the investigation into the death of an 88-year-old man.

Police and the East Region Coroner's Office responded to a call for the death of a man on McKendry Road on Monday. The victim was identified as Jahzerah Berndt.

On Friday, police appealed for witnesses who may have seen a black two-door GMC Jimmy between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

"Furthermore police are asking anyone who may have a dash camera or security camera to please review their footage from November 12, 2022, and November 13, 2022, in the event the vehicle was captured on camera," police said.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

There is no word on any arrests or suspects in the death.