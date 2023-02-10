Police searching for two armed suspects in Lanark County, Sharbot Lake, Ont. areas

Police say they are searching for two armed suspects as part of a large operation southwest of Ottawa.

Authorities issued an emergency alert Friday afternoon saying they are "investigating two armed suspects at large in the Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas.

"Police request that you shelter in place. Lock all doors and windows," the alert said. "Notify police of any suspicious person."

The investigation started with a large police presence in Carleton Place, Ont. Friday morning.

The police operation was centred on the Beckwith Recreation Complex on 9th Line Road. Nearby residents were told to stay at home and lock windows and doors.

Students and staff at nearby Beckwith Public School were sheltering in place. Later Friday morning, the school was evacuated. An OPP squad car could be seen parked outside the school as parents arrived to pick up their children around lunchtime.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

An OPP spokesman said "numerous resources" have been deployed to help Lanark OPP. That includes a search helicopter.

OPP also said they were aware of "rumours and reports that there had been a shot or shots fired in the area.”

"This is NOT true," they tweeted.

Carleton Place is about 50 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

More to come...

with files from Dylan Dyson, CTV News Ottawa