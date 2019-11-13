Police are searching for two men they say committed an armed robbery in city’s east end on Tuesday.

Police say the two men entered the bank on City Park Drive in Gloucester just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and went behind the counter where the tellers were working.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and put it into a grey or camouflage-patterned backpack.

Both men were carrying handguns and had their faces covered, police said. The men are also believed to have robbed a bank in Kingston about two hours later, police said.

The first suspect is described as black, over six feet tall and thin. He was wearing a green sweater, a plaid winter hat and black pants.

The second suspect is described as around six feet tall, thin with darker skin, and wearing a dark Canada Goose parka, orange gloves and light grey pants.

Police say they believe the suspects fled in a black Toyota C-HR crossover.