    • Police searching for suspect in Merivale Road bank robbery

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a male suspect in connection with a bank robbery on Merivale Road.

    OPS says the suspect entered a bank on the 1400 block of Merivale Road, close to the Baseline Road intersection on Oct. 21 just after 3:30 p.m.

    The suspect proceeded to demand money from staff, attempted to break into a cash dispenser and stole money from a customer.

    The man is being described as a middle-aged white man, about 6 feet tall.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

