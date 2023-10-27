Police searching for suspect in Merivale Road bank robbery

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a male suspect in connection with a bank robbery on Merivale Road.

OPS says the suspect entered a bank on the 1400 block of Merivale Road, close to the Baseline Road intersection on Oct. 21 just after 3:30 p.m.

The suspect proceeded to demand money from staff, attempted to break into a cash dispenser and stole money from a customer.

The man is being described as a middle-aged white man, about 6 feet tall.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.