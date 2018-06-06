

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after an assault on Robertson Road.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was waiting with his service dog for a food order at a restaurant when the suspect punched him in the face and fled on foot.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20-30 years old, 5'9" (175cm) with an athletic build. He has dark brown hair, is clean-shaven and was wearing jeans, a red t-shirt and black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.