OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say allegedly attempted to rob a store in Bells Corners while wielding a knife earlier this month.

The man entered the store on Robertson Road near Stafford Road on Saturday, Sept. 12 around 1:30 p.m. and asked for change at the cash register, police said in a news release.

When the register opened, he drew a knife and asked for money.

The clerk closed the cash register and yelled at the suspect to leave the store, which he did. No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, around five-fot-10 with a thin to athletic build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.