Police searching for missing woman
32-year-old Kyra Tellier
Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:07AM EST
Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.
Police say Kyra Tellier was last seen on Thursday, November 21st at 9:00am.
Tellier is described as white, 5'2", with a medium build, and brown and white hair medium length hair. She could be wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.
There is concern for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.