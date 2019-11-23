

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

Police say Kyra Tellier was last seen on Thursday, November 21st at 9:00am.

Tellier is described as white, 5'2", with a medium build, and brown and white hair medium length hair. She could be wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.

There is concern for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.