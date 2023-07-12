Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach

Ottawa police say the dive unit is searching for a missing swimmer at Britannia Beach.

Police, Ottawa paramedics and Ottawa fire water rescue teams were called to the scene at around 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, just shortly after lifeguards are no longer on duty.

No other details were immediately available.

It comes just days after a teen girl nearly drowned at the same beach. The 17-year-old was under the water for nine minutes before she was rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More details to come…