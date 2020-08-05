Advertisement
Police searching for missing 70-year-old woman
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 1:07PM EDT
Ottawa Police say missing person Xinshi Wang, 70, was last seen Wednesday morning in Kanata.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman last seen in the Kanata Lakes area.
Police say Xinshi Wang, 70, was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Nortoba Crescent.
She is described as 5-foot-3 and heavier set with short grey hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.