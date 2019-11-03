Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Bonnie Raymond was reported missing early Sunday morning.

She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-5, with a heavy build and short white wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing a poncho-style sweater over a grey long sleeved shirt, with blue jeans, and socks and sandals.

Raymond also wears glasses. Police say she does not have known friends or family in the Ottawa area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.