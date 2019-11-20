Police searching for missing 45-year-old Ottawa man
Dominic Lessard, 45, was last seen Tuesday morning in the city's east end. Police say his family is worried for his well-being.
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 1:03PM EST
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 45-year-old man.
Dominic Lessard was last seen Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the city's east end, police said in a news release.
His family is worried for his well-being.
He may have been driving his blue Jeep Patriot with Ontario plates BFTA 240, police said.
Lessard is described as white, 5-foot-5, with an athletic built and short salt-and-pepper hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.