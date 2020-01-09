Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 2:55PM EST
Police say Jesse Pennell, 16, was last seen on Monday.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Police say Jesse Pennell was last seen on Monday.
He frequents the Orleans area and there are concerns for his well being.
Pennell is described as white, five-foot-11 and about 215 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.