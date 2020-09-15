OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s health finding a missing man in distress.

Police say Lee Whitmore, 47, was last heard from on Monday. He’s in mental health distress and his family is concerned for his safety, police say.

Whitmore is described as white, six feet tall and 190 pounds with greying brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a 2016 four-door red Hyundai Elantra GT with Ontario plates CAKZ124.

He may be in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.