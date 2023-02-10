Police searching for 2 armed suspects in Lanark County, Sharbot Lake, Ont. areas

Police say they are searching for two armed suspects as part of a large operation southwest of Ottawa.

Authorities issued an emergency alert Friday afternoon saying they are "investigating two armed suspects at large in the Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas.

"Police request that you shelter in place. Lock all doors and windows," the alert said. "Notify police of any suspicious person."

The two suspects are Lucas Young, 33, and Chase LaHaise, 30, OPP said Friday.

Young is described as white, 5-foot-6 with blue eyes and short brown hair. Lahaise is described as white, 6-foot-4, also with blue eyes and short brown hair.

The investigation started with a large police presence near Carleton Place, Ont. Friday morning, centred on the Beckwith Recreation Complex on 9th Line Road. Nearby residents were told to stay at home and lock windows and doors.

Students and staff at nearby Beckwith Public School were sheltering in place. Later Friday morning, the school was evacuated. An OPP squad car could be seen parked outside the school as parents arrived to pick up their children around lunchtime.

Police said early Friday afternoon that residents in that area no longer needed to shelter in place.

"Investigators believe the individual has left the area. The search continues and will include the Sharbot Lake area," OPP said.

An OPP spokesman said "numerous resources" have been deployed to help Lanark OPP. That includes a search helicopter.

OPP also said they were aware of "rumours and reports that there had been a shot or shots fired in the area.”

"This is NOT true," they tweeted.

with files from Dylan Dyson, CTV News Ottawa