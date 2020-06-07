OTTAWA -- Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a teenage boy was seriously assaulted in Vanier Saturday night.

Police say the assault happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Ethel St. The victim was rushed to CHEO where he remains in serious condition.

Five teenage suspects, four male and one female, were all arrested near the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.