Police search for suspect who stole donation box at Pembroke, Ont. Restaurant

The Ontario Provincial Police is looking to identify a suspect involved with the theft of a cash donation box from the counter of a restaurant in Pembroke, Ont.

Police say just after 9 a.m. on Monday, an individual entered the business on Pembroke Street East and stole a hospital donation box.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say they were last seen southbound on Catherine Street.

They are described as around five-foot-six with a medium build. At the time, they were carrying a black backpack and wearing glasses, dark clothing and a hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact OPP at 613-732-3332 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).