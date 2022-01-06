Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in connection to 10 residential break and enters in Hintonburg, Fairmont Park and Centretown West over the past month.

Police say investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for the rash of break-ins at homes in the three neighbourhoods since Dec. 9.

The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall with a medium build.

Police say during one robbery, the suspect was wearing a black North Face coat with a hood, tan pants, grey Timberland boots, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contactthe Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 4533.