Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in two robberies that happened last week.

The first happened on Monday around 9:20 p.m. when police say a man walked into a business on Clyde Avenue, asked for rolling papers and produced a gun when he was asked for ID.

Police say he took money and fled; no one was hurt.

The next day around 8:10 p.m., at a business on Beechwood Avenue, the man again asked for rolling papers, showed a gun and fled with cash.

Police describe the man as Black, between 20 and 30 and 5-foot-5. He was wearing a black ski mask, light grey or white hooded sweater, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and light grey workers gloves with darker grey silicone palms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.