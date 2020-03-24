Police search for suspect in St. Patrick’s Day robbery
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 11:37AM EDT
Ottawa Police say they're searching for this suspect of a robbery on Bank Street last Tuesday.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Bank Street last week.
Police say two men entered the store near Bank Street and Gladstone Avenue around 10:20 p.m. last Tuesday and demanded cigarettes.
The clerk refused and the suspects fled.
Police say one suspect has been arrested.
The second suspect is in his 20s with black hair, possibly in a bun, and was wearing a grey puffy winter jacket, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit.