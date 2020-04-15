OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an attempted robbery in Barrhaven.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on April 5, a woman was waiting at an OC Transpo bus stop on Marketplace Avenue when a male suspect came running towards her and grabbed her purse.

Police say the suspect broke the strap off the purse, but was not able to steal the purse from the victim.

The woman was not hurt in the incident. The victim fled towards Greenbank Road and Strandherd Drive.

The suspect was carrying a black backpack, and was wearing black running shoes, khaki pants, a dark blue hoodie with a “Crooks & Castles-style logo on the front and a black baseball hat with a solid red peak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.