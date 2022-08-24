Police search for south-end sex assault suspects

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in relation to a sexual assault that happened in Ottawa's south end late on Aug. 15 and into the early morning hours of Aug. 16.

Police say the victim was walking in the area of Cedar Creek Drive and Hillman Marsh Way around 11 p.m. when two men approached them on a pathway located between Cedar Creek and the back of the Findlay Creek Shopping Centre on Bank Street and sexually assaulted them.

The suspects are described as men between 24-35 years old.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. or has security footage, is asked to call the Sexual Assault Child Abuse section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.