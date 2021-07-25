WAKEFIELD, QUE. -- Police in western Quebec say they are looking for a swimmer who is believed to have drowned in the Gatineau River.

In a release, MRC des Collines police said officers have been searching since 1 p.m. Sunday for a man who didn't resurface while swimming with friends near the Wakefield Covered Bridge.

No other information about the situation was made immediately available, but police said divers from the Sûreté du Québec would be assisting.

More to come.