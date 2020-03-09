Police search for person of interest in east end break-and-enter
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 11:11AM EDT
Police are searching for a person of interest after a break-and-enter in the city's east end. (Ottawa Police)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a person of interest after a break-and-enter at an Orléans home last month.
Police say a man was spotted trying to enter a home on Blackheath Street, in the Queenswood Heights neighbourhood, around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The man is believed to have arrived and left on foot, police said.
He was wearing a blue parka with beige pants and a red Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.