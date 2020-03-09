OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a person of interest after a break-and-enter at an Orléans home last month.

Police say a man was spotted trying to enter a home on Blackheath Street, in the Queenswood Heights neighbourhood, around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The man is believed to have arrived and left on foot, police said.

He was wearing a blue parka with beige pants and a red Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.