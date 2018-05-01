

Ottawa Police seek help to find missing 15-year-old Gabriel Berube-Nicholas. He was last seen Monday, April 30 in the St. Laurent Shopping Centre area. He's 6'2", slim and wears glasses. Gabriel has a black leather jacket and blue Nike runners and is known to frequent the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa.

Police have a concern for his well being and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app