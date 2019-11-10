Police search for missing Barrhaven teenager
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:31PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:32PM EST
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.
Aleksa Jovanovic, 16, was last seen on Maple Ridge Crescent in Barrhaven around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, police said in a news release.
Police say he left home on his bicycle and has not returned home since.
He's described as white, six-foot-one, about 160 pounds with short brown hair. He was wearing a Houston Rockets hat, light grey track pants and a black Colombia jacket when he was last seen.
He was also riding a dark blue Yukon Giant bike with blue and white stripes.