Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Aleksa Jovanovic, 16, was last seen on Maple Ridge Crescent in Barrhaven around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, police said in a news release.

Police say he left home on his bicycle and has not returned home since.

He's described as white, six-foot-one, about 160 pounds with short brown hair. He was wearing a Houston Rockets hat, light grey track pants and a black Colombia jacket when he was last seen.

He was also riding a dark blue Yukon Giant bike with blue and white stripes.