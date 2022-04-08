Police search for man who committed an indecent act outside Kingston, Ont. grocery store

Police in Kingston, Ont. are looking to identify a man who committed an indecent act in front of two women outside a grocery store.

The two women were waiting outside the Metro grocery store on Barrie and Brock streets in downtown Kingston on March 20 at approximately 12:45 a.m., when the suspect vehicle entered the parking lot and parked in a handicap space.

About five minutes later, the vehicle left the parking space and slowly drove past the two women in front of the store, then reversed and stopped in front of them.

Police say one of the witnesses noticed the male suspect was committing an indecent act while alone in the vehicle. The suspect then drove off soutbound in the parking lot and then west onto Brock Street.

Police seek public’s assistance in identifying an individual who committed an indecent act https://t.co/bu30Sjew4z #ygk pic.twitter.com/h4TPaZZQ0p — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) April 8, 2022

The suspect is described as 35-40 years old, approximately 5'8", with heavy build. He had brown eyes, short black hair, and a full beard. The witnesses told police the suspect was driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck with two doors and a black truck cap on the back bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.