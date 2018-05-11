

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police are looking for a man they posed as an Uber driver, then sexually assaulted a passenger in his car.

Police said the man offered a woman in her late 20s a ride from the ByWard Market early Wednesday morning, claiming to be an Uber driver.

The man sexually assaulted the woman while he was driving her, then directed her to an ATM to withdraw cash and pay him for the ride, according to police. He followed the woman to the ATM and left after she paid him.

Police describe the suspect as a brown-skinned man, about six feet tall with short dark hair.

Police say the man may be targeting women who appear to be intoxicated when bars are closing for the night. They are also reminding the public to verify the credentials of drivers, and that Uber drivers don't accept cash as payment.

Police said there were similar incidents reported in December and January, but this one is unrelated.