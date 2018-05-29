

Remember the purple putty-like substance Ottawa Police were warning the public of earlier in the month?

Well, the results are in, and analysis by Health Canada says the putty contained fentanyl and heroin, among other non-controlled substances.

Police first found the purple substance during the execution of a warrant at an apartment in Vanier on May 9.

55-year-old Steven Mavis was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, dextroamphetamine, oxycocet, methylphenidate, and cannabis.

Police are, again, warning the public to take extra caution.