Police response to 'Freedom Convoy' dominates Ottawa Police Services Board meeting

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope

Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina