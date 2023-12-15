OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417 Friday morning

    It was an icy morning commute across Ottawa on Friday, with emergency crews responding to several collisions on Highway 416 and Highway 417.

    The temperature was hovering around 0 C early Friday morning, creating slippery driving conditions in some areas.

    Police say officers responded to "multiple collisions" on Highway 416 northbound where it meets the 417 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

    "Road conditions are very icy this morning," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Motorists are asked to slow down and significantly increase the distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them."

    The OPP also reported multiple collisions on Highway 417 due to icy conditions.

    In one collision, a fire truck was struck by a vehicle while it was parked with its emergency lights activated along Highway 416, according to the OPP.

    No injuries were reported.

    Road conditions improved throughout the day as the temperature warmed up to 8.5 C by 3 p.m.

