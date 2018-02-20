

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are renewing calls for information into a hit-and-run in Little Italy last fall that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old woman was walking in the area of Preston and Pamilla Streets at around 2:20 p.m. November 20, 2017, when she was hit by a vehicle.

The car was found a short time later, but police continue to look for the driver and any passengers who may have been in the car at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.