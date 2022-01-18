Ottawa police have released a suspect description after a beloved Elgin Street bakery was robbed twice last week.

The robberies happened on Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. The suspect took money both times.

Owner Shanchao Yan’s hand was injured during the second robbery when he tried to stop the suspect.

Community members have rallied to help Yan since the robberies, stopping in to buy loaves of bread and even helping out in the kitchen.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, between 18 and 22 years old with a slim build. He has short black curly hair and was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with a large collar and blue track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.