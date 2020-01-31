OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have released photos of a suspect involved in a hate crime at the National Holocaust Monument on Booth Street.

The incident was first reported to police on Wednesday around 4 p.m. after eggs were smashed on the monument.

The Ottawa Police Hate Crime section is now investigating the matter.

“Incidents such as this are deeply disturbing to many communities especially when they target specific groups,” said Chief Peter Sloly. “It is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

Earlier this month, the Ottawa Police reintroduced a hate crime section, adding two new hate crime investigators to monitor all hate crime reports.

According to Ottawa Police, reported hate crimes in Ottawa haveincreased over the last few years. Police received 110 reports in 2019, up from 104 in 2018 and 95 in 2017.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian man, between 20-25 years old and around 5’10” to 6’1”. He was wearing a red jacket with a grey hoodie, and carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ali Toghrol at 613-236-1222, ext. 5453. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.