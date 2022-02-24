Ottawa police are searching for the driver who struck a 13-year-old girl then fled the scene earlier this month.

The crash happened on Feb. 13, when a driver heading westbound on Meadowlands Drive struck the girl at 3:46 p.m.

The girl remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

On Thursday, police released several photos of what they're calling a 'vehicle of interest.' It's described as a black Honda Civic two-door coupe, between the years 2006 and 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police collisions investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.