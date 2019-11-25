Police recover body of 20-year-old Ottawa man in St. Lawrence River
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 11:46AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 12:56PM EST
IROQUOIS, Ont. -- Provincial police say divers discovered the body of an Ottawa man in the St. Lawrence River over the weekend.
OPP say they responded to a call Saturday afternoon at a marina in Iroquois, Ont., southeast of Ottawa.
They say scuba divers discovered the body, and it was later recovered by police divers.
Police say the've identified the man as a 20-year-old from Ottawa, although they did not release his name.
They say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The Ontario coroner's office is also investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019