Police probe early morning robbery in Arnprior, Ont.

OPP are searching for three suspects after an early morning armed robbery in Arnprior, Ont.

OPP said it happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a business on Madawaska Street.

The suspects fled the scene by the time police arrived, the news release said.

Police say they are looking for three suspects, all of them male. One was wearing a black medical mask and black pants, and the other two were wearing black hoodies and black pants.

Police did not say whether anything was taken, whether anyone was injured or what the suspects were armed with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew OPP or Crime Stoppers.