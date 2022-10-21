Police prepare for two weekends of possible university parties in Kingston, Ont.

Police and city officials are preparing for two weekends of possible parties linked to homecoming at Queen's University, warning of fines of up to $2,000 for hosting and attending unsanctioned gatherings.

Homecoming Weekend at Queen's University is set for Oct. 28 to 30, but police say they are aware of plans for unsanctioned gatherings in the University District this weekend.

In preparation for possible festivities and large crowds, the city has declared the "University District Safety Initiative" is in effect until Nov. 1 across the University District near the campus of Queen's University, with increased fines for specific offences related to unsanctioned gatherings.

A no-fly zone has also been implemented around Queen's University this weekend and next weekend.

Police say between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, and again next weekend, no aircraft, including drones, are permitted in the University District area. Anyone violating the law face fines of up to $1,000.

Last year, thousands of people packed the University District for the 'fake homecoming' festivities, with more than $100,000 in fines issued for nuisance parties, failing to comply with emergency orders and noise violations. During Homecoming Weekend the weekend before, more than 100 tickets were handed out for hosting or attending nuisance parties, along with three criminal charges of obstruction after 8,000 people attended events..

This year, Kingston police and Bylaw Enforcement have been reminding post-secondary school community members living in or visiting Kingston to avoid large gatherings. Students in the University District are being warned to expect an enhanced police presence this weekend for "faux homecoming" and during Homecoming Weekend next weekend.

"Kingston Police are aware of an unsanctioned event that has been planned for the weekend of Oct. 22 and will work alongside other law enforcement partners to maintain a highly visible presence in the University District and any other areas where nuisance party behaviour may occur," police said in a statement.

Police say the Administrative Monetary Penalty includes a $2,000 fine for hosting or sponsoring a 'Nuisance Party', $2,000 fine for failing to comply with an emergency order to leave the area, and a $50 to $200 fine for noise bylaw offences.

"The safety of the community remains our priority. Kingston Police and Bylaw Enforcement are prepared to respond to gatherings that cross the line into nuisance behaviour," Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said in a statement. "Don’t let one party lead to a fine that can permanently jeopardize your career prospects."