Police operation underway on Walkley Road in Ottawa's south end
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following a police operation at a home in Ottawa's south end.
Several police cruisers and officers are in the 1800 block of Walkley Road for an investigation.
The westbound lanes of Walkley Road are closed at Heron Road, and St. Laurent Boulevard is closed westbound between Conroy Road and Don Reid Drive.
Police have only said a "police operation" is underway, and provided no other details.
CTV's Jeremie Charron reports 12 police cruisers are parked on Walkley Road, and officers are placing evidence markers at the scene. A police officer at the scene tells CTV News Ottawa the SIU has invoked its mandate, taking over the investigation.
The SIU investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.
