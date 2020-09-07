Advertisement
Police operation ongoing in Centretown
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 1:17PM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 7, 2020 1:48PM EDT
Ottawa Police on scene for a police operation on MacLaren Street in Ottawa Sept. 7, 2020. (Annie Bergeron-Oliver / CTV News)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking residents to avoid the area of MacLaren Street and Elgin Street for an ongoing police operation.
Few details have been shared at this time, but CTV News can confirm that the tactical unit is part of the operation.
François D'Aoust, with the Ottawa Police Service, tweeted that the area is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
More to come…