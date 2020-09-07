OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one man has been apprehended after a police operation in Centretown Monday afternoon.

Police had been on scene at the Business Inn and Suites on MacLaren Street, near Elgin Street, since the morning. The activity centred around the fourth floor of the hotel, where a window has been broken by a billiard ball.

Few details of the operation were initially shared but CTV News can confirm that the tactical unit was part of it.

At around 2:30 p.m., the incident was considered over. One man was arrested and charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

More details to come...