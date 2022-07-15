Police operation ends on residential street in Arnprior, Ont.

A police operation in Arnprior, Ont. ended late Friday morning.

Police broke down the door of an apartment on Claude Street and two people were seen being placed in cruisers just after 12 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police had closed Claude Street at approximately 8 a.m. and asked the public to avoid the area.

Officers with weapons drawn could be seen outside an apartment building at the scene.

A neighbour said police were at the scene starting around 8 a.m. However, he said nearby residents were not told to stay in their homes.

More to come…

Broke down the door*. Here's the apartment building the two people were held up in. pic.twitter.com/v2ljFTXHSy — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) July 15, 2022