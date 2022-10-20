Police officials to testify before Emergencies Act inquiry

Officials from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify about their challenges overcoming the "Freedom Convoy" protests today at an inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Acting deputy Ottawa police chief Patricia Ferguson, who led the city's law enforcement operation during the demonstration, and OPP Supt. Craig Abrams are slated to appear.

Ferguson is expected to tell the commission about challenges and internal disputes within the police service during the convoy, and how policing efforts were impacted as a result.

And it is anticipated that Abrams will provide a candid view of policing operations during the protests, and some insight into how the different police forces were interacting with one another.

Documents filed with the inquiry show that police intelligence reports warned the protesters were prepared to stay for a "long time" after their arrival in the capital Jan. 28.

The federal Liberals declared an emergency under the act on Feb. 14, granting police extraordinary temporary powers in an attempt to clear the protesters occupying downtown streets outside Parliament Hill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.