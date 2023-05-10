Police nab Gatineau drivers going more than 70 km/h over speed limit

Quebec police pulled over a pair of drivers on Highway 50 in Gatineau over the weekend that were both travelling more than 70 km/h over the speed limit.

On Saturday, Sûreté du Québec officers pulled over a driver who was going 177 km/h on the eastbound highway around 2 a.m. The 29-year-old Gatineau man was fined $1,480 and received 14 demerits points.

The next day, around noon, police nabbed a 19-year-old Gatineau man going 172 km/h on Highway 50 westbound. He was fined $1,405 and received 14 demerits points.

Both drivers also had their licences suspended for seven days.