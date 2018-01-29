

Ottawa police now say a 19-year-old man arrested on Monday after threats were made to staff at an east-end high school was the victim of swatting.

Before classes started on Monday, several staff members at Garneau High school on Carrière Street in Orléans received emails threatening them about someone coming to the school with a weapon. The threatening emails were sent to about 30 staff members in the middle of the night.

Within hours, a 19-year-old man was arrested after his home was raided and the decision was made to close the school for the day. Police now say after further investigation, the man has been released unconditionally. They are contiuing to look for a suspect.

Police will not say whether the young man is or had been a student at the school.

The school reopened Tuesday.