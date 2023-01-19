Police make arrest in 1994 sexual assault in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. have charged an 80-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault that occurred nearly 30 years ago.

In 1994, a male suspect unlawfully entered the home of a 44-year-old woman and attacked her while she slept, police said in a media release.

Police say forensic evidence/DNA assisted the Major Crime Unit in identifying a suspect.

On Wednesday, Lawrence Serson, 80, of Hamilton, Ont. was arrested in Hamilton and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, break and enter with intent, assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow or Detective Constable Chris Cook.