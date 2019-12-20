OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit is asking for help locating a suspect in relation to an alleged robbery that took place in the 100 block of Edgewater Street on November 1st.

Police say a man entered the convenience store and provided a note to the cashier demanding money. Police say that man then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Robbery Unit is looking to speak with the man in the image provided. He is described as male, with dark facial hair and was wearing a light grey Puma Hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.