

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are looking to identify two vehicles in connection to the disappearance of an Ottawa man. Police are calling the case ‘suspicious.’

18-year-old Kilal Taha was last seen Monday morning around 7:30am on his way to work. His 2006 black Ford Focus hatchback was found still running with its doors open on the Airport Parkway near Walkley Road.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the owners/drivers of the two vehicles (seen above).

Kilal is described as 5’10” with a slender build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey construction coat and brown boots.

Kilal’s family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.