Police looking to identify suspect after online seller assaulted in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Police say the suspect was about to pick up an item sold by the victim located in the 100 block of Argyle Avenueon Feb. 27, but the seller changed their mind and cancelled the sale. That was when the suspect allegedly contacted the seller online under another name, asking to purchase a different item, according to police.
Around 11:00 a.m., the suspect allegedly attended the seller’s home, where they met outside to complete the sale. Once the two parties met outside, the buyer started arguing with the seller because she cancelled the previous transaction and then assaulted her, police say.
The victim sustained minor physical injuries.
The male suspect is described as approximately 18-24 years old, 5-foot-10, slim build and dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a grey jacket with a hood, dark pants and shoes and a black backpack.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
More Canadians 'trust none' than they do the Liberals to manage finances: Nanos
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
'Starlight tour': Mi'kmaq fisher allegedly dumped without boots or phone feared death
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
World's oldest man dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Disney trounces activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
Hundreds of thousands to receive notice their data was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 letters will be issued to patients from five hospitals in southwestern Ontario next week, notifying them that their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
U.S. braces for retaliation after attack on Iran consulate - even as it says it wasn't involved
Shortly after an airstrike widely attributed to Israel destroyed an Iranian consulate building in Syria, the United States had an urgent message for Iran: We had nothing to do with it. But that may not be enough for the U.S. to avoid retaliation targeting its forces in the region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
-
QEII Halifax Infirmary without water
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary has no running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
-
N.B. takeout owner takes to social media to announce rise in menu prices
A popular takeout in Shediac, N.B., announced it is raising prices due to inflation and other factors.
Toronto
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
-
'It could be the last real blast of winter:' Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
-
BMW struck Toronto police Const. Northrup as it reversed: testimony
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
-
Northvolt CEO says company is moving forward in Quebec, 'surprised' by pushback
Northvolt said it's moving forward as it presented the next steps for building its mega-battery plant on the South Shore of Montreal Wednesday.
-
Woman faces second-degree murder charge in death of child at Quebec City daycare
The Crown says two people have been charged in the killing of a 14-month old girl last month at a home daycare in Quebec City.
Northern Ontario
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
-
Man found with severe burns after Sudbury dumpster fire
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
Windsor
-
'I think we sold almost 2,000 pairs': Solar eclipse glasses a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex
A total solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon, so not many people have a pair of eclipse glasses just kicking around the house. The coming event makes a pair of boxy spectacles one of the hottest commodities around the Windsor-Essex region.
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
-
Shots fired in Ford City under investigation
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.
London
-
Billions for housing will help, but who will do the work in London, Ont.?
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
-
CAMI Ingersoll fires up EV assembly line with new onsite battery plant
Unionized workers at the GM CAMI BrightDrop EV plant in Ingersoll, Ont. are back on the job after a six month layoff.
-
Hundreds of thousands to receive notice their data was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 letters will be issued to patients from five hospitals in southwestern Ontario next week, notifying them that their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
Barrie
-
Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
American flag with sentimental value missing from Elmvale Legion
An American flag with irreplaceable sentimental value that was loaned to the Elmvale Legion for its Memorial Cup celebrations in February has gone missing, and the owners, desperate for its safe return, say they just want it back, no questions asked.
-
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely insane:' Father upset with police response after son assaulted on Winnipeg bus
A Winnipeg father is upset and angry with the response from Winnipeg police after his son was attacked while riding home on a route number 14 bus Tuesday night.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates centennial with search and rescue training
For members of the Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue team, jumping off an airplane is just another day at work.
-
Manitoba NDP government not yet committing to all schools promised by Tories
The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain.
Calgary
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Stoney Trail off-ramp
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Calgary man charged with terrorism wants case dropped because of long delay
The lawyer for a Calgary man facing terrorism charges wants the case dropped because of a long delay getting to trial.
Edmonton
-
How much have drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta really gone down?
The Alberta government encouraged optimism surrounding the current state of addiction in the province ahead of making changes to the way mental health and addiction services will be offered earlier this week. CTV News Edmonton has done an analysis of the publicly available drug-poisoning death data to see if the numbers support the province's recent claims.
-
19-year-old woman dead after Spruce Grove crash
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove in March.
-
City appoints civic department head as interim Edmonton city manager
An eight-year City of Edmonton administration veteran will fill in as its city manager while it searches for a permanent replacement.
Regina
-
One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
-
Pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times in Regina, Saskatoon
A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pharmacists can soon prescribe for chronic illnesses
A new advanced pharmacy prescribing training program at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) would allow pharmacists to prescribe medication for chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart failure.
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
-
Pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times in Regina, Saskatoon
A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor faces calls to resign over wife's support of residential school denialism book
Calls are growing for the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., to resign over his wife’s public support of a residential school denialism book.
-
B.C. boy identified as victim of fatal dog attack in Edmonton
An 11-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in Edmonton Monday night has been identified as a Grade 5 student at Osoyoos Elementary School.
-
Crown rests case in trial of man accused of killing toddler and injuring dad in 2021 crash
The Crown has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler and leaving her father with life-altering injuries after two cars collided in July 2021 in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
-
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
-
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.