Police looking to identify suspect after online seller assaulted in Centretown

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Police say the suspect was about to pick up an item sold by the victim located in the 100 block of Argyle Avenueon Feb. 27, but the seller changed their mind and cancelled the sale. That was when the suspect allegedly contacted the seller online under another name, asking to purchase a different item, according to police.

Around 11:00 a.m., the suspect allegedly attended the seller’s home, where they met outside to complete the sale. Once the two parties met outside, the buyer started arguing with the seller because she cancelled the previous transaction and then assaulted her, police say.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

The male suspect is described as approximately 18-24 years old, 5-foot-10, slim build and dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a grey jacket with a hood, dark pants and shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.