OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for suspects after two snowmobiles were stolen on Christmas Day in Westboro.

Two men stole the snowmobiles from a garage on Macy Boulevard, according to police.

The snowmobiles were a black 2004 Arctic Cat T660 and a blue 2004 Polaris 600.

Police say the suspects are both white males. They were driving an older Ford F-150 with silver stripes on the hood and rear tailgate. It was towing a flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.