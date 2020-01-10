Police looking for suspects of Christmas Day snowmobile theft
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 3:41PM EST
Ottawa Police say two men suspected of stealing snowmobiles on Christmas Day in Westboro were driving this truck. (Police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for suspects after two snowmobiles were stolen on Christmas Day in Westboro.
Two men stole the snowmobiles from a garage on Macy Boulevard, according to police.
The snowmobiles were a black 2004 Arctic Cat T660 and a blue 2004 Polaris 600.
Police say the suspects are both white males. They were driving an older Ford F-150 with silver stripes on the hood and rear tailgate. It was towing a flatbed trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.